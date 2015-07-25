Presents Latest News
  • IPL spot-fixing case: S Sreesanth’s fate hangs in balance as Delhi court set to frame charges today

IPL spot-fixing case: S Sreesanth’s fate hangs in balance as Delhi court set to frame charges today

The three cricketers were part of Rajasthan Royals franchise when the scandal broke back in May 2013.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 25, 2015 3:14 pm
Related News

A Delhi court will frame charges on IPL spot-fixing case on Saturday which involves cricketers S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

The three cricketers were part of Rajasthan Royals franchise when the scandal broke back in May 2013.

The case which also involves the likes of Dawood Ibrahim and his aide Chhota Shakeel was meant to be heard on June 29th.

Earlier, the three accused cricketer got bail after lack of evidence under the provision of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The special cell of Delhi Police has named 42 accused in its charge sheet among which six are absconding.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“To all Australians, whether you’re a cricket fan or not, I apologize for the impact those actions have had on our country’s reputation." 