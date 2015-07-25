IPL spot-fixing case: S Sreesanth’s fate hangs in balance as Delhi court set to frame charges today

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 25, 2015 3:14 pm
A Delhi court will frame charges on IPL spot-fixing case on Saturday which involves cricketers S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.
The three cricketers were part of Rajasthan Royals franchise when the scandal broke back in May 2013.
The case which also involves the likes of Dawood Ibrahim and his aide Chhota Shakeel was meant to be heard on June 29th.
Earlier, the three accused cricketer got bail after lack of evidence under the provision of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
The special cell of Delhi Police has named 42 accused in its charge sheet among which six are absconding.
