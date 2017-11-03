IPL retention policy to continue in all possibility: Reports

Indian Premier League will see the player retention policy take effect in the forthcoming season. (Source: IPL) Indian Premier League will see the player retention policy take effect in the forthcoming season. (Source: IPL)

In what will be a huge relief for cricket loving fans across the globe, the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League will see the player retention policy take effect. However, as per latest reports, the number of players which will be retained is yet to be decided as the limit has not been pronounced. According to a report in Times of India, a top-level BCCI official said, “The retention policy would be there in all possibility. This is what the majority of franchises want. The only issue we need to thrash out is the number of players who can be retained. We need to work out whether it would be three or five players. For this very purpose, we have called the meeting of franchise owners on November 21 in Mumbai.”

Making a return to the IPL will be the two franchises Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Clearing the air on their quota, the official further said, “The first preference would always remain with RR and CSK. The IPL GC had been clear about it from the beginning. But if these players want to go to the auction pool, then these two franchises can’t do anything about it.”

Amidst reports of certain players willing to put their name into the auction, the official concluded by saying, “The players would be given the option to decide over continuing with respective franchises or joining the auction pool. It will depend solely on them. Even if a franchise decides to open up its purse for a particular player, it can’t do so against his wishes. If a player has made up his mind to go under the hammer, no one can stop him. He will stay back only if he’s satisfied with the new offer his franchise is making.”

