IPL player retention policy: Everything you need to know

Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council met on Wednesday to devise rules and regulations regarding the auctions for the upcoming new season of the tournament in 2018. The meeting, which took place in New Delhi, also involved Committee of Administrators (COA), who discussed various issues regarding the auctions such as IPL Player retention policy, salary cap and player regulations.

Here’s what the new rules state:

RETENTION POLICY

* All the eight teams that will take part in IPL 2018 – Chennai Superkings (CSK), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Daredevils (DD), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – will have a maximum five player retentions.

* These five retentions will take place with the combination of two methods: a) Retaining directly b) Right to Match

What is Right to Match: Right to match (RTM) is an option available to a team to retain a player by bidding the exact amount at which he gets sold at the new auction. For example: If KKR choose not to retain Umesh Yadav, the player will be included in the auction pool. During the auction, if hypothetically, the player is bought for Rs 2 crore by Delhi Daredevils, KKR can exercise the Right to Match, using which they can match the amount of Rs 2 crore and retain Yadav in their squad. Delhi will not get Yadav in the team, in such a scenario, in spite of the highest bid.

* Now, each team can retain a maximum of 3 players, which will leave 2 right to match cards with them. A team can also choose to retain only 2 players, which will give them 3 RTM cards. But, no team will get the option of retaining more than 3 players using either of the two options. That means, if a team chooses not to retain any player or retain only one player, they will still only get a maximum of 3 RTM Cards.

* Teams must also stick to the following criteria with their retained players:

– Maximum 3 capped Indian players

– Maximum 2 overseas players

– Maximum 2 uncapped Indian players

It means, no team can retain more than 3 capped Indian players or more than 2 overseas players or more than 2 uncapped Indian players.

Retention policy for CSK, RR: Now, there is another twist in this IPL auction. CSK and RR will make a return this season. The two teams were not a part of IPL 2016 and IPL 2017. As per the rules, these teams can retain any five players, who fit both of the following criteria:

a) Players who were respectively part of CSK, RR in IPL 2015

b) Players who were part of RPS and GL squads in IPL 2017

This means that if any player was not a part of CSK or RR in 2015, they will go straight to auction pool. It means Ben Stokes and Alex Hales both will be in auction pool this season. It also means, MS Dhoni, who played for CSK in 2015, and was part of RPS in IPL 2017, will be available for retention for CSK.

Player retention price

This season, each IPL team will have a higher salary purse of Rs 80 crores, which will increase to Rs 82 crores in 2019 and Rs 85 crores in 2020.

Now, if a team decides to retain three players, they will have to pay a total sum of Rs 33 crore, with Rs 15 crore for the 1st player retained, Rs 11 crore for 2nd player retained and Rs 7 crore for 3rd player retained.

In case, a team decides to retain only two players, they will have to pay Rs 21 crores, with Rs 12.5 crore for the 1st player and Rs 8.5 crore for the second player.

In case a team decides to retain only a single player, then they will have to give only Rs 12.5 crore.

In case, a team decides to retain an uncapped player, then a sum of Rs 3 crore will be deducted from their purse.

All the eight teams will have the option to have a maximum squad of 25 players, which comprises of maximum 8 overseas players. Every team must have at least 18 players in their squad.

Base price for players

Uncapped players this season will see an increase in the price as each segment of players receives a Rs 10 lakh boost. The uncapped players in the lowest category, who were earlier available for Rs 10 lakh will go up to Rs 20 lakh, followed by players rising up to Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh base price.

The base price for capped players remain same for the higher priced players, who will remain at Rs 1, 1.5 and 2 crore. Those who were earlier priced at Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, will see an increase up to Rs 50 and Rs 75 lakhs, respectively.

