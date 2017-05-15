Don’t read too much into IPL form, playing for country evokes different passion

Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore had a forgetful IPL 10 campaign. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore had a forgetful IPL 10 campaign. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli: 10 IPL matches, 308 runs, average 30.80. He still topped the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting charts, but the overall tally had been pretty underwhelming by his very lofty standards. The Bangalore skipper had finished with 973 runs from 16 games last term and came into this year’s IPL on the heels of four Test double hundreds in a season.

Ajinkya Rahane: 14 IPL matches, 282 runs, average 21.69. Compare this with the last year’s tournament, when the Rising Pune Supergiant batsman had made 480 runs in 14 games.

Ravindra Jadeja: 12 IPL matches, 158 runs, average 39.50 and five wickets at an economy rate of 9.18.

The linchpins of Indian batting and the ‘mean machine’ of Indian bowling appear to be facing a form slump ahead of the Champions Trophy. But don’t read too much into it.

India had an unusual home season before this year’s IPL. Thirteen Tests in six months is a crazy amount of workload – add a four-Test series in the Caribbean prior to the home season – and bodies started aching. Kohli hurt his shoulder during the third match against Australia in Ranchi, although it was a contact injury. The India captain missed the final Test of the series and the first three matches of the IPL.

Jadeja had bowled 778.5 overs over the past 12-odd months and damaged his spinning finger, which kept him out of the early IPL action. Rahane, too, looks jaded.

The mental side is more important here. Support staff and modern fitness methods take care of the physical side of the fatigue factor. But after several months of high intensity cricket, switching off becomes necessary. Almost all Indian team regulars looked like going through the motions in this IPL, honouring contractual obligations with their respective franchises.

From that point of view, R Ashwin’s injury – sports hernia – that ruled him out of the IPL was a blessing in disguise. The offie badly needed to cool his heels after bowling 904.2 overs in international cricket last season. The likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, are going to the ICC event a little short of game time in international cricket.

But make no mistake; they will be a different beast in England. Playing for your country on the world stage evokes a different passion and India have always thrived on the big occasions. They will start as favourites against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd