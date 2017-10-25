IPL player retention becomes bone of contention

It’s clear that CSK will not compromise when it comes to getting back MS Dhoni. (Source: BCCI) It’s clear that CSK will not compromise when it comes to getting back MS Dhoni. (Source: BCCI)

As IPL goes into its 11th edition, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be back after serving two-year suspensions. The BCCI had asked franchises how many players they will like to be retained. Mumbai Indians wants five players to be allowed to be retained whereas KKR wants only one player to be allowed per team. Rajasthan Royals wants that everyone should go back to the auction pool. It’s clear that CSK will not compromise when it comes to getting back MS Dhoni.

General body to decide on Rs 850 cr to Kochi

Kochi Tuskers have won the arbitration against the BCCI over their termination from the IPL. The now-scrapped franchise has asked to be paid Rs 850 crore in compensation. The matter will be taken up by the BCCI general body. The franchise owners had won the arbitration in 2015 challening BCCI’s decision to encash the bank guarantee citing breach of agreement. The RC Lahoti-headed panel had directed BCCI to pay Rs 550 crore as compensation, with 18 per cent annual penalty on failing to do so. But till now, BCCI neither paid compensation nor include the team in the IPL.

CSK change in ownership

The BCCI will take legal opinion with regard to CSK’s request to change its ownership. CSK, which was owned by India Cements, is now owned by a trust named Chennai Super Kings Sports Company Limited.

Three cricketers to get insurance money

Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan will get their long-pending insurance money. The board compensates contracted players in case of IPL non-appearance/unavailability because of injury/accident or illness/sickness. The BCCI will pay Yuvraj Rs 2.5 crore, Zaheer Rs 75 lakh whereas Nehra will get 50 per cent of his dues.

WV Raman applies for BCCI GM post

Former India opener WV Raman, who is now working as a batting coach at the NCA, has applied for the post of general manager (cricket operations).

Express Investigation

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App