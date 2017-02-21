IPL 2017 Player Auction: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes cleared to play 14 IPL games

IPL 2017 Player Auction: Ben Stokes proved to be the most expensive overseas buy overall. (Express file photo by Kevin D’Souza) IPL 2017 Player Auction: Ben Stokes proved to be the most expensive overseas buy overall. (Express file photo by Kevin D’Souza)

Unlike earlier years when England players were not available in large numbers at the lucrative IPL auction, the scenario was different this time. And the story of the day, at the IPL auctions, was that of Ben Stokes going to Rising Pune Supergiants for Rs 14.5 crore. Following on his footsteps was compatriot Tymal Mills who went to RCB for another whopping 12 crores. Another English player who went for a large sum was Eoin Morgan to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crores. Overall it was a day that seemingly belonged to the Englishmen who raked in the moolah.

However, one cause of worry for the IPL franchises was, should they pick English players in the auction, will the Englishmen be available for the tournament. England are set to host Ireland for a ODI series on May 5 and May 7, hence the England players were expected to be called back for international duty. There was another added cause of anxiousness that big-money IPL contracts could put England’s players on collision course with their country

But much to the joy of the fans and the franchises the England board confirmed that Stokes, Woakes and Buttler could miss the Ireland series and return from IPL on May 14. Meanwhile, the likes of Morgan, Jason Roy and Sam Billings would have to comeback on May 1st. This piece of information will be a huge sigh of relief for teams like RPS and KXIP who had invested a large sum of money towards the English players.

This effectively means that Stokes, Woakes and Buttler can play their lot of group matches (14 IPL) and may not be available only for the final stages of the IPL. Tymal Mills will be available for the entire tournament as he only plays the shortest format of the game.

England have confirmed Stokes, Woakes and Buttler can miss Ireland series and return from IPL on May 14. Morgan, Roy, Billings back May 1st — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) 21 February 2017

Though some of them are going to go back, it can’t be denied that the English players will benefit in the future with the experience that they are going to gain.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd