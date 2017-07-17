IPL media rights Invitation to Tender to be floated on July 21, says BCCI

Vivo’s contract ended with conclusion of this year’s IPL. (Source: IPL) Vivo’s contract ended with conclusion of this year’s IPL. (Source: IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that it will release the Invitation to Tender for IPL media rights on July 21. According to PTI, BCCI announced that the last date for submission of the tenders will be August 28. The media rights on offer will be for a five-year period like it has been the case when the title and event rights had gone to Vivo and IMF respectively.

“The IPL Governing Council at its meeting held on July 11, 2017 evaluated the IPL Media Rights ITT and reconfirmed that the existing BCCI tender process is the best approach, both in terms of absolute transparency and a free and fair price discovery, for the IPL Media Rights,” said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary in a statement, “The entities that had purchased the tender documents of the IPL Media Rights, which was earlier scheduled to be held on October 25, 2016, will be provided the tender documents of present IPL Media Rights on its release without any additional cost/charges.”

It is further reported that the last date for seeking clarification on the ITT for media rights is August 5 and the last date for purchasing the tender document is August 28. It was announced earlier in the year that the media rights tender period for the cash-rich league has been brought down to five years in place of the initial 10. Vivo also retained their title and event sponsorship for the years between 2018 and 2022 Rs. 2,199 crore

