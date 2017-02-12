IPL media rights could go for at least Rs 18,000 crores

IPL media rights will be up for grabs after the 2017 edition. IPL media rights will be up for grabs after the 2017 edition.

When the tenth edition of the cash-rich IPL gets over later in May, besides the squads being refreshed and players up for grabs in the subsequent auction, the broadcast rights will also go on the market and it could bring in lots of revenue to BCCI. The board has recently been hit by further drop in future revenues with the Big Three autonomy in the ICC drawing to a close which would affect the board’s revenues. The broadcast rights and digital rights will come under consideration once again for the 2018 season onwards and it could fetch the board between Rs 18,000-30,000 crores or even more.

There is no official time frame revealed for when the final call will be made on the rights as the newly appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) are expected to be patient in their decision making.

“The former BCCI bosses were in terrible hurry to do the IPL deal, which was rightly stopped by the Lodha Committee as the office-bearers weren’t eligible to do so. But the current working style of BCCI is to do everything without rushing. It’s after all the most important process for BCCI,” a source explained to Times of India.

The current ten-year deal with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) expires at the end of the 2017 season and the next one is a ten-year deal until 2027. However, the digital rights are with Star India according to which there is a five minute delay after the TV transmission. Star also possesses the overseas rights except for the US and the UK.

The bids will be accepted till October 25. The TV rights will be given till 2027 while digital rights will be given till 2022. The COA will then go through the tenders and suggest changes, if needed, before floating them.

The previous deal with Sony fetched BCCI roughly Rs 6,700 across the ten year period and since then, the league has grown in stature and brought in a lot of big players in terms of advertising revenue. Sources have also claimed that the valuation won’t be affected by demonetisation or cancellation of the rights process in October.

The tenth edition of the IPL officially commences with the player auction on February 20 in Bengaluru.

