IPL media rights bidding rescheduled for September 4

The much-delayed IPL media-rights bidding has been rescheduled for September 4 in Mumbai. The lucrative deal has already seen a lot of potential interest with 24 companies from India and abroad buying the bid documents for the rights which the BCCI would be selling for a period of five years (2018-2022). The bidding rights would be spread across media platforms (broadcast and digital).

Some of the companies which have shown interest in media rights and will include the cash-rich IPL are digital behemoths such as Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Yahoo and Reliance Jio and also sees presence of established television networks Star India, Sony Pictures, Discovery and the UK-based networks Sky and BT. ESPN Digital Media is also on the list.

The rights have been split into three sections – TV rights for the Indian subcontinent, digital rights and overseas media rights (television and digital). All three rights deals will be for a five year term.

The previous broadcasting rights of the IPL were held by Sony Pictures Network India with Star India owning the digital rights. It allowed them to broadcast the IPL content on its Hotstar property. Both the rights expired after the tenth edition of the league in 2017.

BCCI had decided last September to sell the rights for the five year window through an open-tender process. Initially, 18 companies were in contention with the bids scheduled to be opened on October 25 last year. However, intervention from the Supreme Court forced the BCCI into postponing things.

The plans were once again back on track this year after court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) allowed the bidding to open once again in July 17.

