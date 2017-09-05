IPL media rights auction is a game-defining moment, says BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has said that huge numbers signify the importance of cricket. (Source: File) BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has said that huge numbers signify the importance of cricket. (Source: File)

After Star India bagged the IPL media rights for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has said that huge numbers signify the importance of cricket and points towards the direction that the game will only continue to grow.

In an interview with TOI, Johri said that the auction was the most aggressive digital bid and a game changing moment.

“It is a game-defining moment. Look at the most aggressive digital bid that came today. It came from a hardcore American company (Facebook) which has never had cricket on its radar. If you look at the interests of Sony and Star and ultimately the final number (winning bid), this is by far the highest number that has been put on cricket.”, Johri said.

“It is a testimony to the fact that any company which wants to target a growing economy like India, there’s nothing better than cricket. The sh eer confidence of a company to put this kind of amount on the table proves it. I expect an equally aggressive bid when the India rights come up. The reason for that is cricket transcends language boundaries.There are two ways to reach the audience in India cricket and cinema. Cinema has language barriers. Cricket doesn’t. Cricket is an ideal platform for any strong business which wants to establish itself in India or wants to jump start in India. Television or digital is purely incidental.”, he added.

“It’s a great compliment to cricket in India that in one year, the BCCI has ended up making more money than it has in its entire history.”, Johri said.

For the management of BCCI, cricket is supreme. So long as we stay focused and transparent, the revenue will come.”, he concluded.

