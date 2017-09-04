IPL media rights auction: Reliance Jio, Times Internet, Airtel and Facebook emerge highest digital bidders; Sony, Star for TV rights

IPL media rights auction will be awarded on Monday in Mumbai. (Source: BCCI Twitter) IPL media rights auction will be awarded on Monday in Mumbai. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expects to garner Rs 20,000 crore from the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights that would be announced on Monday in Mumbai. The bid documents were picked up by 24 teams with the rights divided between television and media and further allocated according to region. After assessment of the bids, Reliance Jio, Times Internet, Airtel and Facebook emerged as the highest bidders for digital rights in India and Sony, Star Group for TV rights.

Currently, Sony holds the broadcast rights in the country while Star India holds the digital media rights. Even by conservative estimates, BCCI are expected to make a windfall of Rs 12,000 – 14,000 crore which would help not just the board’s coffers but also that of the IPL franchises with this pool further divided among the eight franchises.

Following the 24 bid documents being bought, 14 bidding companies have showed interest in taking up the process further with Amazon, Taj TV, Gulf DTH, Group M, Media India, Sky UK Ltd, ESPN Digital Media, BTG Legal Services, BTPLC , Twitter and Discovery backing out. Deloitte, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Sports Mechanics have been tasked with evaluating the technical bids – which will be allotted first.

The IPL media rights have been divided into seven different categories — Indian television rights, Indian digital rights, the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and rest of the world.

The bids are being made for a period of five years which begin on 2018 and end on 2022.

Sony has held the media rights for the event since 2008 when it bid Rs 8,200 crore for a period of ten years with the league starting off at that stage. A year later, and after a resounding success, Sony and BCCI renegotiate the figure and it rises to $1.63 billion. In 2012, Star Group paid Rs. 3,851 crore for rights to telecast the matches played on Indian soil. This deal ran from 2012-2018. As far as title sponsorship is concerned, Chinese handset maker Vivo had bid a whopping Rs 2,199 crore in June. A massive rise in comparison to Rs 50 crore per year price that DLF had paid for the first five seasons.

