IPL GC meeting on Thursday under COA supervision

The Committee of Administrators (COA) led by Vinod Rai will monitor the proceedings of the all-important IPL Governing Council meeting on Thursday.

While it is confirmed that COA will supervise the GC proceedings, it is still not clear if chairman Rajeev Shukla will be chairing the meeting as COA is the overall authority of the board.

This will also be the first IPL GC meeting under the COA where a host of decisions are expected to be taken.

The BCCI had floated tenders for an event management group and probably the name will be announced. All the existing contracts with various vendors and the new deals inked would also be checked.

“The circumstances have changed. So everything needs to happen under COA unless Mr (Vinod) Rai himself instructs Mr (Rajeev) Shukla to chair the meeting,” a source told PTI.

Sourav Ganguly is also coming to attend the meeting as he is a part of the IPL Governing Council.

