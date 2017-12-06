IPL franchises allowed to retain upto five players; CSK, RR player pool defined

MS Dhoni is likely to be retained by Chennai Super Kings. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) MS Dhoni is likely to be retained by Chennai Super Kings. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

The Indian Premier League Governing Council meet was held in New Delhi on Wednesday alongwith the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to decide the IPL player retention policy and salary cap, especially for the uncapped players. According to the new player retention policy, a franchise can retain upto five players using a combination of Player Retention (Pre-Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM).

The GC decided that the retention will work as:

* A maximum of either 3 retention or 3 RTM at the discretion of the franchises

* If there is no retention before player auction then franchises can have up to 3 RTM

The retention policy also explained the number of players who can be retained depending on their career status. The decision taken was that a team can retain a maximum of three capped Indian players, maximum number of two overseas players and/or maximum number of two uncapped Indian players.

