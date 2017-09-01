IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla to recuse himself from media rights auctions

Rajeev Shukla intimated the BCCI top brass about his decision. (Source: Express Photo) Rajeev Shukla intimated the BCCI top brass about his decision. (Source: Express Photo)

Indian Premier League chairman Rajeev Shukla has stated that he has recused from the upcoming media rights auction. The auction is scheduled to be held on September 4. According to PTI, Shukla intimated the BCCI top brass about his decision and that he has taken the decision so as to ensure the smooth functioning of the auctions in the wake of conflict of interest allegations against him.

The allegations state that BAG Films, owned by Shukla’s wife Anuradha Prasad has a tie-up with Star Sports who are one of the potential bidders in the auction. “Yes I have decided to recuse myself from the IPL media rights auctions and hence I will not be present in Mumbai on September 4,” Shukla is quoted as saying by PTI, “I have heard that someone has said that he will file an application in the Court about my alleged Conflict of Interest despite getting a clean chit from former BCCI ombudsman Justice Retired AP Shah. I want BCCI’s auction process to go on smoothly and that’s why I have decided to stay away despite having no conflict of interest,” Shukla added.

The BCCI is expecting a windfall from the IPL media rights auction with estimated earnings of over Rs 20,000 crore through the traditional bidding process. There are three categories — TV broadcast, mobile and digital rights that the major companies will be vying for.

The 18 eligible companies, who bought bid documents last year before the process was stalled are: Star India, Amazon Seller Services, Followon Interactive Media, Taj TV India, Sony Pictures Networks, Times Internet, Supersport International, Reliance Jio Digital, Gulf DTH FZ LLC, GroupM Media, beIN, Econet Media, SKY UK, ESPN Digital Media, BTG Legal Services, BT PLC, Twitter, Facebook Inc.

