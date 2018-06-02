IPL betting case: Matter with the police, they can coordinate with BCCI, ICC anti-corruption units, says Rajeev Shukla

It was earlier reported that Thane police had summoned actor-producer Arbaaz Khan to join their investigation in connection with an alleged betting racket during the recently concluded IPL season. (Source: Express File) It was earlier reported that Thane police had summoned actor-producer Arbaaz Khan to join their investigation in connection with an alleged betting racket during the recently concluded IPL season. (Source: Express File)

Indian Premier League commissioner Rajeev Shukla said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has nothing to do with actor/film producer Arbaaz Khan being summoned by Thane Anti-Extortion Cell in connection with a probe to an IPL betting case. “The matter is with the police, we have nothing to do with it. Both BCCI & ICC have anti-corruption units, police can coordinate with them,” Shukla is quoted as saying by ANI.

It was earlier reported that Thane police had summoned actor-producer Arbaaz Khan to join their investigation in connection with an alleged betting racket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season that ended last Sunday.

According to police, the actor’s name allegedly came up during the interrogation of Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, a bookie “with international links”. Police claimed to have allegedly found details of financial dealings between Khan and Jalan.

“Jalan has claimed that the actor placed bets through him. We have got details about some financial dealings between Khan and Jalan. Hence, we want him to clarify as to the nature of his financial transactions with Jalan,” a senior officer said.

