IPL teams oppose proposal to change match timings

THE EIGHT IPL franchises have informed the BCCI about their objection to the proposed changes regarding the start times of all the matches during the 11th edition of the tournament. Star India, the official IPL broadcaster, had requested the BCCI for a change in timing, which the IPL governing council had accepted in principle during their last meeting at Bengaluru.

The BCCI had then sought the franchises’ view and it is learnt that all eight were on the same page in terms of sticking to the traditional start times. As per the proposed changes, the 8pm games were to be shifted to 7pm and the 4pm ones be postponed to 5:30 pm.

“There will be no problem on days with just a single match but there will be a big one when there are doubleheaders. They won’t get the complete three-hour quota and instead will have to share it with two matches. The overlap will result in one-and-a-half hours of each IPL match losing out on viewers,” a franchise official told The Indian Express.

There was also a proposal to advance the 4pm matches by an hour but the franchises don’t seem keen on that idea either. IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla stated the final decision on the matter would be taken soon.

