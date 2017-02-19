IPL Auction 2017: Everything you need to know about the teams, players

The auctions will start at 9 am on Monday. (Source: File) The auctions will start at 9 am on Monday. (Source: File)

The auctions for IPL 2017 is about to be conducted on Monday. The auctions often draw as much attention as the tournament itself as it is at this time that the franchisees have the opportunity to build their teams for the year’s tournament.

There was speculation that the auction may be conducted in Mumbai, the BCCI’s base, but it has been confirmed that it will instead happen at Bengaluru. The team having the maximum budget are Kings Xi Punjab, with Rs 23.35 crore in their kitty while the team with the least are Mumbai Indians with Rs 11.5 crore.

Here is a list of the teams and the money they will be having in their purses:

Kings XI Punjab – Rs 23.35 crore

Delhi Daredevils – Rs 21.5 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 20.9 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 19.75 crore

Rising Pune Supergiants – Rs 19.1 crore

Gujarat Lions – Rs 14.35 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 12.825 crore

Mumbai Indians – Rs 11.555 crore

A total of 351 players will be up for grabs in the auction out of an original pool of 799. Of these, 226 are Indian players. Also, out of the 351, 122 are players with international caps. What is also interesting is that this year, six players are from the Associate nations. Of all these, only 76 players will be selected due to constraints related to the team squad.

The players are divided into groups based on the role they perform – batting, bowling, wicket keeper and all-rounder. The auctioneer will announce each player’s name and franchises will start the bidding from their respective base price. To raise their price, team representatives will have to raise their paddles. The team that makes the highest bid, gets the player. In case there are no bids, the players goes unsold and returns to the auction again with their base price reduced to half.

The maximum base price for a player is Rs 2 crore. Only six players have been listed with this price tag and they are Angelo Mathews, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma, Mitchell Johnson and Pat Cummins. Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy and Evin Lewis are also players who are expected to go for a high sum because of their performances thus far in 2017-17.

Already there have been a few surprises that have sprung up in the run up to the auctions. On Sunday, it was announced that Mitchell Starc has pulled out of this year’s tournament. But the bigger news was the end of MS Dhoni’s road as captain of the Rising Pune Supergiants. It’ll also be seen what will happen to Cheteshwar Pujara, who was left out in last year’s auctions. Pujara has considerably changed his batting approach, taking on a more aggressive mode of operation in recent Test matches that he has played for India.

The auctions will start at 9 am on Monday. For a comprehensive list on the players who are up for auctions, you can go to http://www.iplt20.com/playerauction.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd