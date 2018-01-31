IPL auction deeply humiliating for players who are paraded like cattle, says New Zealand cricket administrator

IPL 2018 auction took place on January 27 and 28. (Source: BCCI) IPL 2018 auction took place on January 27 and 28. (Source: BCCI)

IPL auction of 2018 witnessed more than 1000 names go under the hammer out of which a total of 578 players were bought by the eight franchises. More than Rs 400 crore was spent on players as team owners battled it out amongst themselves to get their desired cricketers. However, this has not gone down well with the New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) who has slammed the league and deemed it as ridiculous. This was after NZCPA chief executive Heath Mills said that the entire system is archaic and was highly unprofessional. Expressing his anger Mills tweeted, “The IPL Auction is such an undignified, cruel & unnecessary employment practice. Ridiculous that it exists today, belongs in the medieval ages.”

“I think the whole system is archaic and deeply humiliating for players, who are paraded like cattle for all the world to see,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Heath Mills as saying.

“The players enter the auction not knowing where they are going, who their team-mates are going be, who’s managing them, who the owners are — no other sports league in the world engages players on that basis,” Mills added.

“There’s lot of good things about the Indian Premier League and it’s been great for cricket but I’d like to see it mirror the rest of professional sport in the way they engage athletes. The auction system is wrong – it’s not professional, far from it,” he said before adding, “Apart from the public disappointment of players being are passed in, those who are picked up are treated badly by modern standards,” Mills said.

Meanwhile, the auctions may well be a thing of the past as far as uncapped players are concerned after Indian Premier League’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Hemang Amin hinted that the BCCI may adopt a draft system for picking the uncapped players.

