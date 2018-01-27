IPL Auction 2018: Everything you need to know about Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia plied his services for Kings XI Punjab in 2017. (Source: BCCI) Rahul Tewatia plied his services for Kings XI Punjab in 2017. (Source: BCCI)

Rahul Tewatia was among the unknown quantities to come out of the bag among the uncapped players and sparked off an intense bidding war from the word go. The 24-year old-leg-spinner, who had a base price of Rs 10 Lakh, witnessed his price soar to a massive Rs 2.5 crore within minutes as several franchises started bidding for him. After an intense tug of war between the franchises – Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tewatia’s services were finally secured by DD as they won the bid at a staggering Rs 3 crore. Over the year IPL has been a suitable platform for launching youngsters and as far as Tewatia is concerned, he must be glad that he will now feature in a team coached by Ricky Ponting.

Inspired by his uncle, who was also a sportsman and a huge fan of tennis star of Roger Federer, Tewatia took up cricket at a young age. His first-class debut was way back in 2013 for Haryana versus Karnataka in Rohtak and since then he has been maturing as a leg-spinner. But it was on his T20 debut for Kings XI Punjab that Tewtaia made the entire cricketing world sit up and take notice after a memorable performance. In a do-or-die match for KXIP, he snapped up the two important wickets of Gautam Gambhir (for 8) and Robin Uthappa (for a duck). He returned with figures of 2/18 in his four overs. He also impressed all and sundry with his batting skills in the same match after slamming a quick-fire 15 runs off just 8 balls.

However, before making his debut for KXIP, Rahul had played in four IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals but failed to make much of a mark. Till date, Rahul has played six first-class matches, six List A matches. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tewatia delivered the goods and returned with figures of 1/12, 2/15, 1/34 in three of his outings.

