Latest News

IPL Auction 2018: Everything you need to know about Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia, who had a base price of Rs 10 lakh, witnessed his price soar to a massive Rs 2.5 crore within minutes and finally went to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3 crore.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 27, 2018 7:16 pm
Rahul Tewatia plied his services for Kings XI Punjab in 2017. (Source: BCCI)
Related News

Rahul Tewatia was among the unknown quantities to come out of the bag among the uncapped players and sparked off an intense bidding war from the word go. The 24-year old-leg-spinner, who had a base price of Rs 10 Lakh, witnessed his price soar to a massive Rs 2.5 crore within minutes as several franchises started bidding for him. After an intense tug of war between the franchises – Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tewatia’s services were finally secured by DD as they won the bid at a staggering Rs 3 crore. Over the year IPL has been a suitable platform for launching youngsters and as far as Tewatia is concerned, he must be glad that he will now feature in a team coached by Ricky Ponting.

Inspired by his uncle, who was also a sportsman and a huge fan of tennis star of Roger Federer, Tewatia took up cricket at a young age. His first-class debut was way back in 2013 for Haryana versus Karnataka in Rohtak and since then he has been maturing as a leg-spinner. But it was on his T20 debut for Kings XI Punjab that Tewtaia made the entire cricketing world sit up and take notice after a memorable performance. In a do-or-die match for KXIP, he snapped up the two important wickets of Gautam Gambhir (for 8) and Robin Uthappa (for a duck). He returned with figures of 2/18 in his four overs. He also impressed all and sundry with his batting skills in the same match after slamming a quick-fire 15 runs off just 8 balls.

However, before making his debut for KXIP, Rahul had played in four IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals but failed to make much of a mark. Till date, Rahul has played six first-class matches, six List A matches. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tewatia delivered the goods and returned with figures of 1/12, 2/15, 1/34 in three of his outings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

When I was kidnapped, I only hoped that I will survive. Thankfully I did, but so did the bad times 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table