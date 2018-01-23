IPL 2018 Auction: Chennai Super Kings retain old guard, Rajasthan Royals to opt for new faces?

IPL’s 11th season will witness the return of the suspended Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. IPL’s 11th season will witness the return of the suspended Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to capture the imagination of the cricket-crazy nation from the April 7 this year. Touted as the biggest cricketing extravaganza, the eleventh season will also witness the much-awaited return of the suspended duo of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). With the auctions slated for January 27 and 28, the buzz is already in the air and even more so for the returning teams and their fans. With a total of 578 players including 360 Indians going under the hammer in Bengaluru, we take a look at what the two returning teams will look for and how they will go about their business.

Rajasthan Royals

Nurturing local talents at grassroots levels along with an experienced foreign contingent has been the mantra for the Royals. (Source: Rajasthan Royals website) Nurturing local talents at grassroots levels along with an experienced foreign contingent has been the mantra for the Royals. (Source: Rajasthan Royals website)

The IPL is such a tournament where clarity and execution of plans are vital and RR is one team which has proven that with its fairytale inaugural season. While they were severely criticised for their transfer policy, the think-tank showed their formula for success can work wonders, i.e., a mixture of youth and experience along with local talent blended perfectly in a mixture.

Nurturing obscure talents from various parts of the country and turning them into overnight stars became synonymous with RR. Kamran Khan, Sanju Samson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Naman Ojha, Pankaj Singh and Faiz Fazal are some of the names in that list. However, it is not only the youngsters who grew in stature. Pravin Tambe, at the age of 41 along with the Australian Brad Hogg show why senior statesmen are equally capable of delivering the goods in a challenging format.

Nurturing and grooming local talents at grassroots levels along with experienced foreign contingent has been the mantra for the Royals so a similar approach can be excepted this time as well.

While everyone expected the duo of Ajinky Rahane and Steve Smith to be retained, only the latter was held back. So whether they use the Right to Match card remains to be seen but one thing is for sure that with the biggest purse, along with Kings XI Punjab, a new team is on the horizon. However, the fact that they have to build up 18-man squad points towards one thing- they cannot afford to splash the cash on one big name and once again resort to their tried and tested method of forming a team which does not boast of any single big name.

Some of the players that they might be looking at are – Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Henry Nicholls, Deepak Hooda, D’Arcy Short. Among the local talent are Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror who featured for Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 crore.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni had given a subtle hint as to what the plan will be for the CSK side when he said that they will bid for ‘local lad R Ashwin’. (Source: CSK website) MS Dhoni had given a subtle hint as to what the plan will be for the CSK side when he said that they will bid for ‘local lad R Ashwin’. (Source: CSK website)

Unlike the Royals, Chennai Super Kings, who are also making a return to the IPL, have decided to retain their old guard – the trio of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Ravindra Jadeja, thus signaling their intention of maintaining the core group. However, it has left the yellow brigade with a purse of just Rs 47 crore. Hence, it is imperative that they spend wisely.

Recently, MS Dhoni had given a subtle hint as to what the plan will be when he said that they will bid for ‘local lad R Ashwin’. “I want local players in the Chennai Super Kings. Being a local lad, will go for him during auctions and try to get him,” said Dhoni. So going by this a lot of local flavour seems to be on the cards.

However, CSK’s think tank has always wanted to retain it’s core group so a bid for the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, R Ashwin, is also likely.

As far as local talent is concerned T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar are some of the names which will surely spike interest among the Chennai team management. Whatever, the case might be, CSK officials will come with a definitive plan at the auction as they will look to build a strong team for IPL 2018.

