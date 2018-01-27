Latest News
IPL Auction 2018: Ben Stokes steals the limelight once again, sold for Rs 12.5 crore to Rajasthan Royals

Despite Ben Stokes's off-field controversies, he was one of the hottest properties in the IPL auction of 2018.

Updated: January 27, 2018 5:49 pm
ben stokes was spotted at the Heathrow airport Ben Stokes was bought for 12.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals.
Ben Stokes was expected to be one of the hottest properties among the 1000-odd players who went under the hammer on Saturday’s IPL auction of 2018. Unsurprisingly, the maverick England all-rounder ended up being sold for a mind-boggling Rs 12.5 crore to the Rajasthan Royals. Despite Stokes’s off-field controversies his stakes never went down as a massive bidding war ensued between franchises – Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings. Stokes is renowned for his exceptional skills with the bat and the ball and was a crucial part of his team (Rising Pune Supergiant’s) successful run which saw them reach the final of the IPL 2017.  Thereby, Royals’ attempt to secure his services for a seizable sum of money is no brainer. The other overseas player who fetched a big amount was Australian left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc. Rising from his base price of Rs 2 crore he was bought for a hefty Rs 9.4 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Earlier, during the last season’s auction England all-rounder Ben Stokes was secured by Rising Puner Supergiants for a mammoth Rs 14.50 crore and was the most expensive overseas player. It may be recalled here that Stokes had a base price of Rs 2 crores las t year as well and he finally went for Rs 14.5 crore to RPS, ultimately becoming the most expensive international player in the IPL, surpassing Shane Watson’s mark of Rs 9.5 crore. His fee overtakes that of former England duo Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff, who were sold for $1.55m (£1.1m) each in 2009.

  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 27, 2018 at 6:04 pm
    Welcome, please have nice stay here. Please make money and enjoy taking pics of my family and also please go to gujrat as well , they have very nice massage service.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
