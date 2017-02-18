IPL Auction 2017: Who will Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians look out for?

IPL Auction 2017: The biggest blow for KKR is the loss of Andre Russell to an anti-doping code violation (Source: PTI) IPL Auction 2017: The biggest blow for KKR is the loss of Andre Russell to an anti-doping code violation (Source: PTI)

The auction for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is exactly two days away and all the eight franchises are seemingly ready with their auction strategies in place. After analyzing the gameplan of the six other teams at the auctions we now take a look at the final two franchises of Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians and what they will be upto at the auctions in Bengaluru.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished fourth last season. Surprisingly they released most of the players they released most of the players they bought last season; nine in all. However, the biggest blow for KKR is the loss of Andre Russell to an anti-doping code violation. Another worry would be the lack of bench strength. Shakib Al Hassan is another player who is expected to miss the first part of the tournament due to commitments towards the national team.

This means that quite a few reinforcements are expected to be on the way. While the spin department looks well settled it is the middle order and the pace attack that KKR will be looking to strengthen as it doesn’t seem strong enough. Umesh Yadav is the sole leader of the pace attack at the moment. But with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Tymal Mills, Mohammed Siraj all set to go under the hammer, one can expect KKR to have a keen eye on them.

As far as the all rounders are concerned one player who seems like a perfect replacement for Andre Russel is Ben Stokes. KKR may very well go all out for the star allrounder from Englamd. Other options include Corey Anderson, Irfan Pathan and David Weise

Purse spent – 46.25 crore

Purse remaining – 19.75 crore

Total Players in the squad – 14

Overseas Players in the squad – 4

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians have retained a total of 20 players for this season of the IPL and it looks pretty well settled in all the departments. However, that has resulted with their purse being reduced to a paltry 11.5 crore. So it will be hard to predict who they will go for.

After releasing the Kiwi pair of Corey Anderson and Martin Guptill, a couple of batsmen and an allrounders might well be what MI will be looking for at this years auction. An overseas batsman is also what they will be eyeing for because MI currently have only two in the squad. A player like Jason Roy who has done well in Indian conditions or Colin Munro will suit their gameplay.

But whoever they look to prize away from the auction it must be well thought of as they have the least amount of money to spend among all the teams. They cannot afford to be unmindful as they did last year, in the case of Nathu Singh, who was bought for a whopping Rs. 3.2 crore from a base price of Rs. 10 lakh. He was ultimately released this year after failing to live up to expectations.

Purse spent – 54.445 crore

Purse remaining – 11.555 crore

Total Players in the squad – 20

Overseas Players in the squad – 6

