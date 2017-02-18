IPL Auction 2017: Which players will the finalists of last season’s IPL go after?

In a repeat of the IPL 9 final, Sunrisers Hyderabad play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture of the IPL (Source: BCCI/IPL) In a repeat of the IPL 9 final, Sunrisers Hyderabad play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture of the IPL (Source: BCCI/IPL)

After having a look at the auction blueprint of the four teams comprising of Gujarat Lions, Rising Pune Supergiants, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils; today we take a look at what the strategy might be of the two teams from the southern half of India.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Last year’s IPL saw Royal Challengers Bangalore score heavily with their robust batting line up. They boast of a spectacular batting line up which includes Chris Gayle, AB DeVilliers, Virat Kohli. However, the one thing that has eluded them is the IPL crown.

Another aspect of their game is that despite piling up huge scores they have been found wanting in the bowling department. So if there is one department that RCB will be looking to strengthen this time around it should be their bowling, especially their death bowling which has let them down consistently. Mitchell Starc alone will not be enough to plug the gap on the runs as he needs support from the other end. After a gruelling test series against India putting the burden entirely on his shoulders would not be a wise move.

Having already released players Chris Jordan and Varun Aaron, it will be interesting to see who they pick from this year’s auction. Ishant Sharma could be a key target for Kohli as he perfectly fits the bill. Other options on whom RCB might have a keen eye on could be New Zealand pacer Trent Boult who could be a perfect partner for Starc, while fellow countryman Matt Henry too will be up for grabs. Another bowler whom RCB might go for is Pat Cummins.

The slot for a complete all rounder only has Shane Watson and RCB could look to back this area up and who better than England star Ben Stokes. Kohli even openly admitted that Stokes could be a perfect fit in the RCB setup. Daniel Christian is another overseas allrounder who might attract the attention of the Challengers.

All in all it will be interesting to see on whom Captain Kohli and think tank might be tempted to cash in for his frontman from the test team.

Purse spent – 53.175 crore

Purse remaining – 12.825 crore

Total Players in the squad – 20

Overseas Players in the squad – 8

Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a repeat of the IPL 9 final, defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will host runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening fixture of the 10th edition of Indian Premier League on April 5. But before that they will need to sort out with what squad they will to defend their title.

Champions from last season, the Sun Risers Hyderabad, haven’t tinkered around with their squad. The playing eleven looks well settled with the batting department heavily loaded with attacking batsman such as David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson and Yuvraj Singh. The bowling department, which performed exceptionally last season, too looks good with Mustafizur Rahman and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar set to lead the attack.

However, Mustafizur is set to miss initial phase and will most likely prompt the SRH to go for some back up in the pace department. Someone like a Tymal Mills would definitely slip in to the role perfectly. Other players whom the Hyderabad side might go for include Chris Jordan, Kyle Abbott, Jason Holder. Corey Anderson seems like another good option as he can role his arm over as well.

The only department which looks a bit under the radar is spin. But with likes of Imran Tahir, Pawan Negi, Parvez Rasool and M Ashwin up for grabs they could do well with some reinforcements in the spin department.

Purse spent – 45.1 crore

Purse remaining – 20.9 crore

Total Players in the squad – 17

Overseas Players in the squad – 5

