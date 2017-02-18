IPL Auction 2017: Six Associate players add new flavour in the Player Auction

IPL Auction 2017: Mohammad Nabi is currently ranked 7th in ICC rankings for all-rounders in ODI cricket. (Source: AP) IPL Auction 2017: Mohammad Nabi is currently ranked 7th in ICC rankings for all-rounders in ODI cricket. (Source: AP)

A total of 351 players are in the final list for the 10th edition of IPL Players’ Auction 2017, to be held in Bengaluru on February 20.

However, what has caught the eye of everyone is that the list features six associate players, which include five from Afghanistan and one from United Arab Emirates (UAE). This has added a new flavour to the auctions as it will be interesting to see which are the teams who go for these players.

The five players from Afghanistan are Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawlat Zadran and skipper Asghar Stanikzai. 21-year-old right-handed batsman Chirag Suri will be representing the UAE. Rashid and wicket-keeper batsman Shahzad have the highest base price of INR 50 lakh as an associate player.

One player who has proved himself on the international level and will be attracting some attention from the franchises is Mohammad Nabi. He is currently ranked 7th in ICC rankings for all-rounders in ODI cricket. He is one of ten players in the last two years who has scored more than 600 T20 runs and take over 60 wickets. Out Of the ten T20 bowlers who have sent down the most deliveries in the last two years, Nabi has the third-best economy rate behind Sunil Narine and Shahid Afridi. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the 2016 World T20. For teams such who are looking for some all round talent and experience Nabi would fit the bill perfectly.

Another player who could attract a lot of interest is wicketkeeper-batsman from Afghanistan Mohammad Shahzad. He has averaged 35.94 and scored at a strike rate of 135.19 since the past couple of years. His consistency is something that could see a few bids going his way.

Meanwhile, Dawlat Zadran is another player who might very well spark a bidding war, courtesy his all-round skills. The right-arm pacer who also bats right-hand for Afghanistan is a renowned power hitter. Dawlat has been a consistent performer for Afghanistan in the run-up to the World Cup in 2015.

As a batsman he is pretty explosive and has a strike rate of 161.54. In the bowling too he has a good economy rate of 7.66 and an average of 21.1.

However, one player who missed the cut from the final list among them was 23-year-old middle-order batsman Najeeb Zadran.

