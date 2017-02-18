IPL Auction 2017: Ishank Jaggi gets drafted for auctions in the nick of time

IPL Auction 2017: The last time Ishank Jaggi played an IPL match was in 2012 for the Deccan Chargers. (Source: File) IPL Auction 2017: The last time Ishank Jaggi played an IPL match was in 2012 for the Deccan Chargers. (Source: File)

On Wednesday, when 28-year-old Ishank Jaggi played a match winning innings to help East Zone clinch the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he would have hardly expected to reap it’s benefits within a couple of days.

But as things panned out Ishank turned out to be one lucky man on Saturday, as his name was drafted in the upcoming Indian Premier League auction which is going to be held in Bengaluru on Monday.

Whether it was Jaggi’s consistent run of form in the domestic league or his elegant and powerful batting in the Syed Mushtq Ali Trophy; it seems the Jharkhand boy has atlast manged convince people of the talent he posses.

However, his last moment inclusion is not much of a surprise as his bat has done most of the talking. Jaggi is currently the third-highest run scorer in the T20 tournament this season, with 148 runs from four matches and a highest score of 90. He averages 74 and has scored his runs at a strike rate of 156, while he also has a couple of half-centuries. Jaggi’s base price has been set at INR 10 lakhs in the IPL 2017 Auction list.

In the domestic season, he amassed 890 runs in 10 Ranji Trophy matches at an average of 59.33 with four centuries to his name. From 51 T20s he has amassed 1233 runs at an average of 31.61 with the highest score of 108 not out.

However, the last time the Jharkhand batsman played an IPL match was in 2012 for the Deccan Chargers. He has also featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the official confirmation from the IPL is yet to come.