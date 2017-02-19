IPL Auction 2017: Five players with absurd base prices

Ishant Sharma has a base price og Rs 2 crore. (Source: Express photo by Kevin D’Souza) Ishant Sharma has a base price og Rs 2 crore. (Source: Express photo by Kevin D’Souza)

Of the 351 players that will be up for grabs in the IPL Auction 2017 that will be held on February 20, Monday in Bengaluru, only 75 players will eventually be snapped up. This list of 350-odd had trimmed down from 750 who had registered for the auction on February 3. been Plenty of them would go back in the unsold pile irrespective of their CV, irrespective of their current form and irrespective of their representation, or lack of, for the national side. It won’t matter whether they are Indian or overseas for the ‘Indian’-PL.

But then there would be some players who won’t be snapped up owing to their exorbitant base price and then there would be some who would draw plenty of competitive bidding in the plush hotel room with their price relatively low in relation to their form or prospects.

For Indian players, BCCI communicates their base price with the respective state association and then the players has the option to ask for an increased base price or ask for it to be lowered. They have the luxury to keep it at the lowest of Rs. 10 lakhs. Things are not so straightforward for the overseas players. They have to share with the BCCI their base price and have to keep it according to what they are likely to draw and teams would be willing to cough up.

England players are hot property and the trio of Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Woakes are likely to draw big bucks. However, franchises will be careful considering their availability for the entire duration of IPL 2017 is yet uncertain. England are lined up to play West Indies in early May and a three-match series against South Africa in fourth week of May.

Let’s look at the players with odd base price – for better or for worse:

Ishant Sharma – Rs. 2 crores

Ishant Sharma is the only Indian player in the seven to have the maximum base price of Rs. 2 crores and that is certainly a big amount for the tall seamer. He has played 70 matches in the IPL for a variety of teams including Rising Pune Supergiants last season. But his erratic bowling makes him an odd choice to splash the big bucks on. His fitness also leaves plenty to be desired.

Brad Haddin – Rs. 1.5 crores

Haddin has been out of squad for Australia for a considerable period of time with Matthew Wade taking his spot for the Baggy Green. Additionally, the fact that Haddin is 39 years old doesn’t add much to his cause and urge owners to lift the paddle. Further he has an IPL record of just one game under his belt that came for KKR back in 2011.

Nathan Lyon – Rs 1.5 crores

Another Australian bowler with an astronomical base price is Lyon. Unlike Haddin, he is part of the current Aussie setup and is in good touch. But that form exists only for the Tests. For the national team, he has played just one T20 and 13 ODIs to not give a good record of his abilities in the limited overs game. Although he did do well in the BBL, the price is a bit too high.

Jason Holder – Rs. 1.5 crores

Holder hasn’t played a single T20I for West Indies since November 2015 and didn’t have the great run in the IPL last year for KKR. He could only accumulate 22 runs in four matches and picking up two wickets when put in to bowl. He was in the squad for the winning World T20 squad for the West Indies but didn’t play in a single game. His success in the ODIs isn’t much to get excited either to make the base price even more strange.

Imran Tahir – Rs. 50 lakhs

After four players with bizarre and high base price, we have Imran Tahir with an incredibly low base price which doesn’t do justice to his talent, form and ability to create an impact in the IPL. After 20 games for Delhi Daredevils, he was released and at the current price, is likely to draw interest from the franchises in the IPL Auction. In complete contrast to Lyon above, Tahir doesn’t have the best of figures in Tests but makes up in the shorter versions of the game. Tahir bagged 16 wickets from nine matches in T20Is in 2016, in the IPL he picked up five wickets from four games.

