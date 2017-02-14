IPL Auction 2017 date, players list and participating teams: 351 players to go under the hammer on February 20

IPL Auction 2017: Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Angelo Mathews will all feature in the auction pool. IPL Auction 2017: Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Angelo Mathews will all feature in the auction pool.

A total of 351 players, including 122 internationals, will go under the hammer in the IPL Auction 2017 that will take place in Bangalore on February 20. The highlight of this list is the inclusion of six players from Associate nations including five Afghanistan players and one from the UAE. The list also comprises of 23 Indian internationals with only Sudeep Tyagi missing the bus. Although the list of 351 players has been announced, the complete list of players is yet to be announced.

The names featuring from the associate nations includes that of Asghar Stanikzai (Afghanistan captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Dawlat Zadran. Mohammad Shahzad and Rashid Khan have gone on to list themselves at the highest base price at INR 50 lakh. Meanwhile, Chirag Suri from UAE is another Associate player to feature in the list.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, who had a good outing against Bangladesh recently, has listed himself at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, is the only Indian international who has a base price of more than Rs 30 lakh.

England stars Ben Stokes, ODI skipper Eoin Morgan, pacer Chris Woakes, former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson, Pat Cummins and Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews are the others who have listed themselves at INR 2 crore. Meanwhile, other English players like wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow (Rs 1.5 crore), Alex Hales and Jason Roy (both INR 1 crore) and bowlers Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills (Rs 50 lakh) will all feature in the auction pool.

Several Indian players, including Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara, who confirmed that he has put his name in the pool for the upcoming auction, will have a base price of just INR 30 lakh. The rules for retention of certain players are yet to be finalized.

