IPL Auction 2017: Complete list of the players to go under the hammer on February 20, 2017

IPL Auction 2017: Michell Johnson, Ishant Sharma, and Ben Stokes are all going at the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore. (Source: File) IPL Auction 2017: Michell Johnson, Ishant Sharma, and Ben Stokes are all going at the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore. (Source: File)

The Indian Premier League on Tuesday released the final shortlist of players to go under the hammer at the player auctions set to be underway on February 20. The list includes 351 players out of the initial 722. Off these, 23 are Indian internationals and six are from the Associate nations.

Five players from the Afghanistan national team have made the cut. These are Mohammad Shahzad, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Dawlat Zadran with Shahzad and Rashid going at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Chirag Suri from the UAE is the sixth Associate player to feature in the list.

READ: Will Pujara finally find a buyer?

Eoin Morgan had recently stated that unlike other years, England players are going to feature prominently in IPL 10. Morgan, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes have all listed themselves at the maximum base cap of Rs 2 crore. Other English players include Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills.

WATCH: What else is making news in the world of sports

Quite a few Indian players, including Cheteshwar Pujara, have listed themselves at a base price of just Rs 30 lakh. In fact, Ishant Sharma, who had a good outing against Bangladesh recently, has listed himself at the highest base price of Rs 2 crore. He is the only Indian international who has a base price of more than Rs 30 lakh.

Full list of players to go under the hammer

The player retention rules are yet to be finalised. The players with the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore are hence Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson, Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, Pat Cummins and Ishant Sharma.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd