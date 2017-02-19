IPL Auction 2017: CAB President Sourav Ganguly, Joint Secretary Dr PV Shetty, eligible to attend auction

Dr PV Shetty and Sourav Ganguly have been sent feelers by BCCI to attend the meeting. (Source: Express File) Dr PV Shetty and Sourav Ganguly have been sent feelers by BCCI to attend the meeting. (Source: Express File)

Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly along with Mumbai Cricket Association joint Secretary Dr PV Shetty are the two erstwhile IPL governing council members deemed eligible to attend tomorrow’s auctions, but the former captain is not going to be present.

According to reliable sources, only Dr Shetty and Ganguly have been sent feelers by BCCI to attend the meeting.

“I am leaving for Bengaluru as CEO Rahul Johri asked me to attend the IPL auction as an erstwhile member. I don’t know about others,” Dr Shetty said.

Ganguly, who is an eligible office bearer, will not be attending it as a source, privy to the developments, said “IPL GC members hardly have any role to play in auctions”.

The erstwhile IPL GC included all office bearers along with Rajeev Shukla, Sourav Ganguly, MP Pandove, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shetty.

Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke are already ousted by Supreme Court.

As per Committee of Administrators (COA) diktat, vice president CK Khanna, treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry and joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary are not entitled to attend with their undertakings still pending in Supreme Court.

The tricky area was that COA has left it on other members of old GC to interpret and decide on their own whether they can attend or not.

Accordingly Pandove has decided against it as he has demitted office in Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

“I am no longer eligible as I have demitted office. I am not attending IPL auction tomorrow.”

Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla also had to go on compulsory cooling off as he has had more than nine years in the Uttar Pradesh CA. He will, in all likelihood, skip the auctions.

Ditto for Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress MP, who is no longer the president of Madhya Pradesh CA as he has already completed more than nine years in office.