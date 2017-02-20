IPL Auction 2017: Big names that remained unsold

Ishant Sharma will be sitting out of the IPL for the first time this year. (Source: Expresss Archives) Ishant Sharma will be sitting out of the IPL for the first time this year. (Source: Expresss Archives)

The IPL 2017 player auctions got concluded on Monday. As is the case every year, this year’s auctions too threw up a few surprises. Chief among those was the price tag attached to Tamil Nadu’s T Natarajan; a whopping Rs 3 crore coughed up by Kings XI Punjab. He was the most expensive Indian player until Karn Sharma was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore.

At the same time, there were quite a few players who were left unsold. Some of them were big names and it was quite a surprise as to how they found no bidder. Lets take look at a few of them:

Ishant Sharma

It was earlier mentioned that, at a base price of Rs. 2 crore, Ishant Sharma may be a bit overpriced. But few would have expected for him to remain unsold after the auctions. He hasn’t played too much T20I cricket of late and this also means that this will be the first IPL in which Ishant Sharma won’y be playing in any team.

Irfan Pathan

The veteran pacer has been a regular feature in every season of the IPL and had a fairly good season with Baroda. He also performed fairly well for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and also had a good outing for West Zone. Even though he may not be in the sphere of the most prominent Indian pacers as he once was, Irfan Pathan’s all round abilities and experience means that he would have made a valuable asset for any team.

Ross Taylor

It was a tough 2016 for Ross Taylor with his inconsistent performances for New Zealand and his eye surgery. But since then, he has shown signs of improvement and when New Zealand were recently thrashed by South Africa at Eden Park, many had called for him to be reinstated to the squad. The powers that be heeded that advice and he was part of the squad that faced the Proteas in the first ODI. Taylor, like almost all of his team mates, had a dismal day and it remains to be seen whether he will justify his selection. All of this may have played a role in him finding no buyers in this year’s IPL Auction.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara has been making a conscious effort to being recognised as limited overs batsman and shake off his ‘Test specialist’ tag. It was something that he himself admitted to recently and his increasingly aggressive batting style in recent Tests against England and Bangladesh. But all these were overlooked by the franchisees and Pujara remains unsold.

Imran Tahir

This has to be the most surprising of the lot. Imran Tahir has been in stellar form recently in T20s for South Africa. He led the Proteas to victory over New Zealand at Auckland with a five wicket haul and has been one of their strike bowlers in all formats. Wonder what it is that the franchisees thought of when they decided to keep their paddles down while Tahir name was being called out.