IPL 2017 Player Auction: I wasn’t sure how much a crore was, says Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes going towards the Rising Pune Supergiants for a sum of Rs 14.5 crore made all the headlines from the IPL Auction of 2017. However, the money-man himself wan’t sure how much of a money he had made for quite sometime as he was confused about the value of Indian currency and how much one crore meant.

“I wasn’t sure how much a crore was”, Ben Stokes was quoted saying to the Guardian in a recent interview, after securing his mega-money deal. It is understandable that as an Englishman Stokes would not have much idea about the conversion and calculation from crores to million. But finally when he was explained how much he would be earning (£1.7m), he reportedly erupted with joy.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes described the moment he became the highest paid England cricketer of all time as “complete carnage”. Though, he did learn of this news via social media as he unable to conduct the live stream of the auction.

Before Ben Stokes went under the hammer at the auction, there was quite a buzz as to how much he would fetch. And for sure he lived up to the expectations.

However, his fellow teammate Tymal Mills who bagged Rs 12 crore, had a relatively better idea about figures. He was quoted saying, “The bidding was quite slow but once it hit 10 crore I knew it was big money – but it kept going.

“When it finished I did not know how much it was worth. When I worked it out I could not believe it, it did not seem real. It’s an amount of money that can change your life. It will for me,” Mills said.

