IPL 2018 to feature player transfers during the season: Reports

A final decision will be taken by the IPL Governing Council. (Source: BCCI) A final decision will be taken by the IPL Governing Council. (Source: BCCI)

The 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League may feature an unprecedented provision for teams to pick players from other franchises. According to reports, the teams have agreed in the meeting team owners had with the BCCI in Mumbai on November 21, that players who haven’t been picked to play in the first seven matches of the season can be bought by other franchises during the season. No official word has come on the topic.

According to Mid Day, a BCCI official said that such a provision is a win-win for both, the player and the franchise. “The idea was discussed in the meeting and all owners/team representatives seemed convinced about it. The modalities will be worked out as soon as the IPL body accepts the proposal,” the source is quoted as saying, “There have been instances where a player gets only a few games and that too towards the business end of the tournament or warms the bench throughout the season. A team buys a certain player in the auction but later finds it difficult to accommodate him in the playing XI due to their combination or team balance. This proposal is a win-win situation for players and teams.

A final decision on the matter can be take only during the next IPL Governing council meet. There have been instances when even prominent stars would not be able to fetch a place in the starting XI. For example, last season, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was hardly used by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. A window such as the one proposed could make teams rethink their strategies going into the player auctions before the season starts.

