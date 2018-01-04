IPL 2018 retention: Chennai Super Kings retain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings are returning to IPL after two years. Chennai Super Kings are returning to IPL after two years.

With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) making a return to Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018 after a hiatus of two years, many anticipated whether the former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni would return to the side, which he led to two title victories in 2010 and 2011. The former CSK skipper, Dhoni was one of the best batsman for his side, as he scored 2987 runs for them in a span of 8 years.

With CSK being suspended for two years along with Rajasthan Royals as an after-effect of the 2013 betting and spot-fixing scandal, the wicketkeeper-batsman played for Rising Pune Supergiant for two years and continued his form. Now, with CSK making a return, and IPL retention policy 2018 stating that the returning clubs can retain any five players using direct retention or RTM cards “who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of RPS (Rising Pune Supergiant) and GL (Gujarat Lions) squads in IPL 2017”, Dhoni is set to return home.

At the IPL 2018 Retention event, Chennai Super Kings announced that they will be retaining Dhoni’s services for the upcoming season. Apart from Dhoni, CSK also decided to retain allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and explosive batsman Suresh Raina. While Jadeja has become a crucial bowler in the format, taking 82 wickets in 112 innings at an average of 30.56 over the years in IPL, he has also proven as a good batting option down the middle order in the tournament. In 109 innings, Jadeja has scored 1,732 runs in the tournament with a strike rate of 122.92 and has often caused an upset in the final few overs.

For Raina, who is currently out of the Indian squad due to fitness issues and recent poor form, he is regarded as one of the best players in IPL, In 157 innings, Raina has scored 4,540 runs at an average of 34.14 at a massive strike rate of 139.05. He also scored a century for CSK against Kings XI Punjab in 2013 and led his side to a victory.

With Chennai retaining 3 players, it still remains to be seen whether they use any of their remaining 2 Right to Match cards during the auction, which now they can only use for uncapped Indian players or foreign players. The rules pave way for them to retain their star players such as Fad Du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo, but more on this will become clear on January 27-January 28 at the IPL auctions ceremony.

