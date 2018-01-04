IPL 2018 Player Retention Live Updates: Will MS Dhoni reunite with CSK?

IPL 2018 player retention: Teams would look to retain their star players ahead of auctions. IPL 2018 player retention: Teams would look to retain their star players ahead of auctions.

The player auction for the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League is on January 27 and 28 but before that, the teams have to reveal who they decide to retain. With contracts of all players coming to an end, the auctions will see an almighty reshuffle of allegiances and before that, teams would be keen on retaining some of their core players. The teams that decide not to retain any of their players are also supposed to reveal the same. The new Indian Premier League season sees the return of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. CSK have made their intentions clear – they will retain Suresh Raina and captain MS Dhoni. Mumbai Indians have indicated that they would retain Hardik and Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma.

Each team is allowed to retain a maximum of five players. In these five, there can be three capped Indian players, two uncapped Indian players and two overseas players in any combination. CSK and Rajasthan Royals can retain players who played for them in IPL 2015 and those who played for the Rising Pune Super Giants and the Gujarat Lions in the time that the former two served their bans. In the past, player retentions used to take place via Emails with respective teams sending a communication to the BCCI of their decision. That trend, however, will see a change in 2018.

IPL 2018 Player retention Live Updates:

0621 pm: RCB have big guns like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal and MI have plenty of star power with players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Harbhajan Singh in their squad

0620 pm: This retention process looks like a cake walk for some teams who are eyeing a fresh start but for heavyweights like RCB and Mumbai Indians, there is a lot of thinking to be done. Both teams have star players in their squads and need to strike the right balance before the auctions.

0619 pm: All eyes however will be on the CSK table. The team returns to the league after serving two year ban and it remains to be seen whether they retain their popular names or head for a clean slate.

0617 pm: Gossip suggests Gautam Gambhir will not be retained by the KKR and it seems he is on top of Delhi Daredevils’ shopping list this year. DD have had ordinary outings in the previous ten editions and would look to turn things around this season

0615 pm: While there has been a lot of chatter happening about the possible retention ahead of the auctions, there is no official announcement yet from the BCCI. The deadline for submitting the retained players list was 5 pm today

