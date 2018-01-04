IPL 2018 player retention: SRH stick with specialists as they retain David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad retain David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sunrisers Hyderabad retain David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad held on to specialists as they retained David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Indian Premier League 2018 at the Player Retention event in Mumbai on Thursday. With the player retention deadline of 5 PM, SRH opted to retain just two players from their previous squads. The list of the players retained was shared with the BCCI.

The 2016 IPL champions went for their winning captain Warner. However, the Sunrisers let go of their star opener Shikhar Dhawan and not retaining Rashid Khan also came as a surprise. Since Hyderabad have already retained one overseas player (Warner), they still have the option of retaining another overseas player which keeps Rashid still in the contention.

Australia’s Warner has been the star of the team ever since he joined SRH in 2014. Warner was the highest run-scorer in the tournament last year, scoring 641 in 14 matches. He is also the fifth highest run-scorer in IPL history, scoring 4,014 runs in 114 games at an average of 40.45 with a strike rate of 142.13. He scored three centuries and has 36 half-centuries to his name, smashing 160 sixes in the tournament. He has a high score of 126 in the tournament.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has proven to be one of the best pacers in IPL, taking the most number of wickets in the last two editions and becoming the sixth highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the IPL governing council, each team can opt for up to five players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (during the Player Auction).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd