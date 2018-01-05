IPL 2018 Player Retention: A predictable fare for the franchises

MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

MS Dhoni is back with the Chennai Super Kings for this IPL, while Royal Challengers have retained India captain Virat Kohli. Here’s a quick look at which teams retained which players and where they stand prior to the IPL Auction on January 27 and 28.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (Rs 15 cr), Hardik Pandya (Rs 11 cr) and Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 7 cr).

Remaining Purse: Rs 47 crore

Right-to-match cards left at auction: 2

Delhi Daredevils

Chris Morris (Rs 15 cr), Rishabh Pant (Rs 11 cr) and Shreyas Iyer (Rs 7 cr)

Remaining Purse: Rs 47 crore.

Right-to-match cards left at auction: 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (Rs 17 cr), AB de Villiers (Rs 11 cr) and Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 1.75 cr)

Remaining Purse: Rs 49 crore.

Right-to-match cards left at auction: 2

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni, (Rs 15 cr), Suresh Raina (Rs 11 cr) and Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 7 cr).

Remaining Purse: Rs 47 crore

Right-to-match cards left at auction: 2

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (Rs 12.5 crore)

Remaining Purse: Rs 67.5 core.

Right-to-match cards left at auction: 3

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Axar Patel (Rs 12.5 crore)

Remaining Purse: Rs 67.5 crore.

Right-to-match cards left at auction: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Sunil Narine (12.5 crore) and Andre Russell (8.5 crore).

Remaining Purse: Rs 59 crore.

Right-to-match cards left at auction: 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

David Warner (12.5 crore) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8.5 crore)

Remaining Purse: Rs 59 crore.

Right-to-match cards left at auction: 3

The IPL set the salary cap at Rs 80 crore. A franchise is allowed to pick up to five of their existing players through a combination of retention and the right-to-match card during the auction. They can, however, retain up to three players ahead of the auction, and can also use a maximum of three right-to-match cards during the auction.

How the purse works?

The purse that one spends for retention of three capped players is Rs 15 crore for Player 1, Rs 11 crore for Player 2 and Rs 7 crore for Player 3 while for two retentions — it’s Rs 12.5 crore for Player 1 and Rs 8.5 crore for player 2. However for Virat Kohli, the retention was Rs 17 crore, which incidentally is his league fee. A single player retention had a deduction of Rs 12.5 crore.

