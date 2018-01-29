IPL 2018: Not having Harbhajan Singh is a disappointment, says Nita Ambani

Harbhajan Singh will be donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL. Harbhajan Singh will be donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL.

After retaining the services of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indian’s owner Nit Ambani has expressed disappointment that veteran Harbhajan Singh wasn’t bought at the auction which took place at the Ritz Carlton in Bangalore on January 27 and 28th. Harbhajan was associated with the Mumbai franchise since 2008 and represented them in 136 matches and picked up 127 wickets. However, in the upcoming season, he will be donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Ambani said, “I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed that we didn’t get X or Y. However, we won’t be having Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), so that’s a disappointment.” Reflecting on the auctions she went on to add, “Happy and exhausted… That would be my reaction.”

Earlier, Harbhajan had spoken about the possibility of not being retained and said, “They called me and spoke to me about their ongoing plans. They are like family and have to accept the decision.”

“Whatever they are doing, they are doing it for the best of their team and whatever they are looking to do. I am not disappointed. I am always like this. Whoever takes me I will

give my 100 per cent,” he added.

Meanwhile, in 136 IPL matches, the ‘Turbanator’ has picked up 127 wickets at an average of 26.65 and an economy rate of 6.96 and hence is one of the most seasoned campaigners in the shortest format of the game. Whether or not Mumbai will miss his services, remains to be seen.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App