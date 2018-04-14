IPL 2018, MI vs DD: Jason Roy’s heroics worsen Mumbai’s losing streak

Jason Roy scored an unbeaten 91 to guide DD to their first win. (Source: IPL) Jason Roy scored an unbeaten 91 to guide DD to their first win. (Source: IPL)

Jason Roy’s unbeaten 91 helped Delhi Daredevils (DD) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 7 wickets in a thriller at the Wankhede on Saturday. With this victory, DD opened their account in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 while Mumbai succumbed to their third consecutive defeat. Batting first, MI posted a competitive total of 194 riding high on a 102-run opening stand between Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav. But Roy’s blazing innings neutralized helped MI’s efforts as Delhi record the highest successful run-chase at the Wankhede. For Mumbai, it was yet another instance where they suffered a last-ball defeat.

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir won the toss and opted to bowl first on a hot afternoon in Mumbai. The decision was not much of a surprise as seven out of the eight games so far have been won by sides chasing. MI got off to a scintillating start, as Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis blazed away from the start. 84 runs came in the powerplay as Mumbai looked set for a total of above 200. However, smart field placings coupled with some good bowling by leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia and seamer Trent Boult put the brakes on the run-rate. Tewatia’s twin strikes were crucial as DD managed to curb the run rate and restrict the home team to 194/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing a stiff target of 195, the Daredevils also got off to a flier. Jason Roy, in particular, was lethal in his attack taking 21 runs in the fifth over of DD’s innings. Despite, Gambhir’ early departure Roy and Rishabh Pant sustained the attack on the MI bowlers and kept the run-rate above 8 runs per over. Their partnership of 69 runs kept DD in the hunt. For MI, Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as e picked two wickets for 21 runs. DD looked on course for a comfortable win but drama ensued in the last over. 11 runs were needed in the final over when Jason Roy smashed a six and a four before Mustafizur Rahman bowled a hattrick of dot balls. With one needed off the last ball, Roy smacked the ball over the fielders to get his side over the finishing line.

