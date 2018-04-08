Presents Latest News
IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD: Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils look to smoothen out weak-links

IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD: Kings XI Punjab will get a chance to test their packed-to-the-hilt batting order against Delhi Daredevils.

By: Express News Service | Published: April 8, 2018 3:37:45 am
It remains to be seen what impact Chris Gayle would have on Kings XI Punjab. (Source: PTI)
KXIP have a pacer issue
Despite investing heavily in their batting, Kings XI Punjab’s fast bowling reserves look wafer thin. The list consists of the likes of Australians Andrew Tye and Ben Dwarshuis, who is a regular feature in the Big Bash. Apart from them they also have Marcus Stoinis in their ranks, who at best can be termed a back-up option. Even the Indian fast bowlers in this list — Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran don’t really inspire much confidence.

Can spinners step it up?
If fast bowling is Punjab’s weak-link, their opponents Delhi Daredevils have very little to boast about in the spin department. At a time when most franchises in the competition are bolstering their line-ups with an impressive array of wrist spinners, Delhi’s core group comprising left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, off-spinner Jayant Yadav and leg-spinner Amit Mishra have hardly done anything of substance in recent times.

