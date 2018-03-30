IPL 2018: Great opportunity for me to play under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy, says Manjot Kalra

Manjot Kalra was in great form during the U-19 World Cup. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter) Manjot Kalra was in great form during the U-19 World Cup. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter)

It was not long ago that 19-year old Manjot Kalra announced himself to the world with a heroic century in the finals of the U-19 World Cup against Australia in February. Playing at the summit clash of the junior world cup tournament, the left-handed batsman set the stage on fire and went on to score a match-winning 101* as India lifted a historic fourth Under -19 World Cup Trophy. His consistent performances in the tournament kept him under the radar of IPL teams and his hundred came just a few days after he was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL auction of 2018.

With the T20 tournament just a couple of weeks away, Kalra spoke to indianexpress.com and said he is looking forward to pick the brains of some of the big names in the cricketing world. “I am not nervous about the upcoming tournament. It is up to team’s management whether I get a chance to play or not but I see it as an opportunity to learn every day from such big players,” he said.

With DD packing a number of opening batsman options in Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Kalra knows it will be tough for him to break into playing XI in his first season of IPL. But the youngster said he will give his best whenever he would be given a chance. “If I get a chance to perform, at whatever position, in whatever role the team management decides, I will give my 100 per cent to the team,” he said.

The Daredevils will be led by captain Gautam Gambhir, who previously won two IPL trophies for Kolkata Knight Riders and Kalra believes that his guidance will help him succeed his early days. “Gautam Gambhir is someone who gives more than 100 per cent of his efforts. He was so good for KKR, he handled the team brilliantly. It’s a great opportunity for me to play under his captaincy,” he said.

“During Ranji Trophy, he backed up the youngsters and he motivated them to come forward and express themselves. So, it is a good chance for me to play under him,” he added.

DD have never won an IPL trophy in 10 seasons. But the southpaw hopes that this could be the year for the franchise. “We have a well-balanced team this season. We have a number of great bowling options, and we also have a few allrounders such as Chris Morris, who has been brilliant in IPL so far. So, we are expecting a great season for the Delhi Daredevils ahead,” he concluded by saying.

