IPL 2018: David Warner’s daughter dances to Sunrisers Hyderabad song, watch video

The 2016 IPL title winners Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Australian opening batsman David Warner and Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on January 4, 2018. The left-handed batsman led the side to the maiden title victory two seasons ago, and will once again play in the tournament for the franchise.

With just two months for the awaited T20 tournament to begin, it seems the excitement has already reached overseas. In an Instagram post, Warner shared a video of his daughter Ivy Mae dancing to the anthem of Sunrisers. “Ivy Mae already excited about the @sunrisershyd anthem. Non stop wanting to play the song. Looking forward to another amazing season with the Orange Army,” Warner wrote in the post.

At the IPL auctions last week, Sunrisers brought back Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, uncapped allrounder Deepak Hooda and Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan back to the side via Right-to-Match card option. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who played for Hyderabad in the previous two seasons, was also bought by the franchise for Rs 3 crore. Hyderabad also caught attention when they spent Rs 11 crore to buy Manish Pandey’s services who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the past few seasons, making him the second most expensive Indian, only after Jaydev Unadkat.

Once again, England all-rounder Ben Stokes remained the most expensive player at the auction after he was bought for Rs 12.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

