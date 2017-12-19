IPL 2018 auctions to be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28

This year’s auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore. (Source: IPL) This year’s auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore. (Source: IPL)

The mega auctions of the Indian Premier League’s 11th edition will be held in Bangalore on January 27 and 28. The news was confirmed by a senior BCCI official. “Since most of the capped players will be back in auction, it will be a mega auction that will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. Since Bengaluru has been hosting all previous auctions, that was the choice of franchises,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

This year’s auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore. In all five players can be retained by a franchise, which includes two Right to Match cards. The return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals to the cash-rich league could see a lot of movement before the season gets underway. With retention rules in place, Chennai will have a shot at retaining star players like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, R Ashwin.

RETENTION POLICY: * All the eight teams that will take part in IPL 2018 – Chennai Superkings (CSK), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Daredevils (DD), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – will have a maximum five player retentions.

* These five retentions will take place with the combination of two methods: a) Retaining directly b) Right to Match

* Now, each team can retain a maximum of 3 players, which will leave 2 right to match cards with them. A team can also choose to retain only 2 players, which will give them 3 RTM cards. But, no team will get the option of retaining more than 3 players using either of the two options. That means, if a team chooses not to retain any player or retain only one player, they will still only get a maximum of 3 RTM Cards.

* Teams must also stick to the following criteria with their retained players:

– Maximum 3 capped Indian players

– Maximum 2 overseas players

– Maximum 2 uncapped Indian players

It means, no team can retain more than 3 capped Indian players or more than 2 overseas players or more than 2 uncapped Indian players.

