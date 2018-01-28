IPL 2018 Auctions: Five talking points from Day 1

Chris Gayle’s dwindling on-field contribution may have played a role in him being unsold on the first day. (Source: PTI) Chris Gayle’s dwindling on-field contribution may have played a role in him being unsold on the first day. (Source: PTI)

The two-day marathon that is the Player Auctions for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League reached the halfway mark on Saturday. There is still a good portion of the players list to be ticked off and that includes the ones that went unsold. Even then, the first day has produced some interesting talking points that might as well set the tone for the 11th season that starts in April.

1. The U19 millionaires

Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw were sure shot acquisitions considering the name they have made for themselves in the junior levels and the first class circuit. All-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s performances in the ongoing U-19 World Cup was also noticed. Considering they are given chances by their respective franchises, these youngsters will now get the opportunity to test their brawn in elite level T20 cricket. Apart from this, sharing the dressing room with some of the biggest names in the sport won’t be something they would mind either

2. Wicket-keepers rake in the moolah:

“I think the wicketkeeper is always the vice-captain of the side,” these were MS Dhoni’s words in his first press conference after resigning from captaincy in January 2017. The importance of a good wicketkeeper is not lost the on the franchises, as it has been made amply clear from day one of the auctions. Mumbai Indians coughed up Rs 6.2 crore to secure the services of uncapped player Ishan Kishan. Sanju Samson costed Rajasthan Royals Rs 8 crore. Dinesh Karthik’s price tag was Rs 7.4 crore, while Wriddhiman Saha fetched Rs 5 crore. A good wicketkeeper-batsman can be the difference between winning and losing and the teams are not holding back in their quest for one.

3. The veterans who still sell

Seasoned Seasoned Brendon McCullum could also force a bidding war in the IPL auction. (Source: PTI)

On the other hand are the likes of Brendon McCullum, Shane Watson and Harbhajan Singh. While the powers of Harbhajan and Watson may be on the wane, McCullum’s performances in T20 leagues across the world shows that he remains a virtal cog in any batting line-up hoping for a big total in 20 overs. The former New Zealand captain has fetched Rs 3.6 crore and will play for RCB. Shane Watson, on the other hand, will turn up for CSK with the two-time champions coughing up Rs 4 crore for him.

4. Homecoming and first-time departures

(Source: Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) (Source: Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

This year of the IPL will see Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir return to the teams they had started their careers in the league with. Yuvraj has gone to Kings XI Punjab, whom he had captained in 2008, for Rs 2 crore. Gambhir returns to Delhi Daredevils after seven glittering years with Kolkata Knight Riders for a fee of Rs 2.8 crore. On the other hand, this season could be the first in which a Mumbai Indians side will play without Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga in their ranks. While Harbhajan has gone to Chennai Super Kings, Malinga went unsold.

5. Quality over star power

The Universe Boss was left without a team to play for on Day 1. Not many teams in T20 Leagues across the world would give Chris Gayle a pass but the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the rest of the cash-rich IPL franchises have made it clear that it is quality that matters over the obvious star power that the Jamaican possesses. Gayle’s on-field contributions have been dwindling over the years and that has clearly played a role in him remaining unsold. Another example of this is Lasith Malinga remaining unsold and the likes of Harbhajan Singh being released by their franchises. There wasn’t much of a bidding war over Yuvraj Singh either and the same can be said for Gautam Gambhir.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd