IPL 2018 Auction: Krunal Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Rajneesh Gurbani could light up domestic pool

On January 4, the night of IPL 2018 Player Retention announcement, there was speculation whether Mumbai Indians will go on to retain both Pandya brothers – Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya – who have garnered massive fan following with their all-round performance in the tournament in last couple of years. While the former made it into the team, the uncapped Krunal was left out.

Apart from Hardik, the defending IPL champions also retained Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. As per IPL 2018 Retention Policy, Mumbai Indians can still use their Right-to-Match Card and with Krunal’s blistering form in the tournament last season, they are likely to use it on him.

In Krunal, a franchise gets a fearless, dynamic match-winner who can perform both with the ball and the bat. In 25 IPL matches, the 26-year old has scored 480 runs at an average of 34.29 and a strike rate of 158.42. The slow left-arm bowler has also taken 16 wickets at an average of 31.81 and has an economy of 7.15 which is considerably impressive in the shortest format.

Much like his brother, the left-handed batsman has an uncanny ability to loft the ball out of the park for maximum that makes him an asset lower down the order in any batting line-up. He can also get crucial wickets and slow down the run rate, which makes him one of the most promising uncapped players in the tournament.

It is likely all the franchises will be interested in bidding for the youngster, who enters the auction at a base price of Rs 40 lakh, even though there is a huge possibility he will join his brother at Mumbai Indians – the only questions remains is for how much.

Ranji stars could trigger bidding war

The 24-year old right-arm seamer Rajneesh Gurbani has come up as one of the most promising young bowlers after the Ranji season last year. The Vidarbha pacer took 39 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.12. He took 12 wickets in the semifinal to take his side to first ever Ranji final, where he created headlines by becoming only the second bowler in history to take a hat-trick in the tournament’s final.

His form continued in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he impressed with his economical spells. Gurbani, who is valued at Rs 20 lakh could turn a few heads around him at the auctions.

Other bowlers who were impressive in last year’s Ranji season and can attract franchises include the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena who took 44 wickets and Karnataka’s K Gowtham, who impressed with his allround showing at the Karnataka Premier League and took 34 wickets in first-class cricket last year.

Delhi’s Kulwant Khejroliya and Navdeep Saini, who converted their Ranji form in T20 format in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and were among the leading wicket-takers for the side in the domestic season, could also trigger bidding war among teams.

Among batsmen, Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal, who is valued at Rs 20 lakh, could also attract fortunes this time. Apart from being an experienced IPL campaigner with 53 matches under his belt, Agarwal was the leading run scorer in the 2017 season with 1160 runs in 13 innings and carried on his form in domestic T20 tournament, where he scored two half centuries.

IPL graduates could attract few heads

Over the year, IPL has not only given chance to domestic cricketers to garner attention, but has also made a few of them household names. Punjab’s Manan Vohra and has played 45 IPL matches in which he has scored close to 1,000 runs (957 runs). With the opening batsman scoring two half centuries in domestic T20 tournament in January, the 24-year old could be on the radar of a few teams other than Kings XI Punjab.

Delhi’s Nitish Rana, who grew as a match-winner for Mumbai Indians last season, scoring 437 at an average of 31.21 in 17 matches, is another player who will be sought after. Valued at Rs 20 lakh base price, Rana has been in average form in domestic season, scoring just 121 runs in 5 matches. But his heroics in the previous season could still see him as a potential player for Delhi, or Mumbai via RTM.

Other players, who have made names with IPL, and could garner interest once again include Deepak Hooda, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Sachin Baby, Iqbal Abdullah and Suryakumar Yadav.

While Hooda does not boast of a really strong average in IPL in 41 matches, he scored two half centuries and a ton in Ranji season, while also smashed a fifty and a match-winning 32* for Baroda in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, which may attract bidders.

Suryakumar Yadav, who made a ton in Ranji, and has been an impressive customer for KKR in the past few years, is likely to see a bidding war for him. Murugan Ashwin and Iqbal Abdullah are two domestic spinners, who franchises will not mind spending on, considering their experience in T20 leagues in the country.

