IPL 2018 Auction: Among international stars, New Zealand players set for big bucks

New Zealand’s Colin Munro came out to open the innings in the 3rd T20I against West Indies at Bay Oval on January 3, 2018. What followed was nothing short of mayhem from his bat. The 30-year old drubbed West Indies bowlers all around the park, smashing 10 sixes and three boundaries to become the only batsman to have 3 T20I centuries in the world.

It took him just 47 balls to reach the milestone. His record-breaking innings of 53-ball 104, at a strike rate of 196.22, took his side to 119-run win against the two-time T20 World Cup champions.

A day later, Munro pipped Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Australia’s explosive batsman Aaron Finch to climb up the ICC rankings and became the top T20I batsman in the world. In three matches against Windies, Munro smashed 223 runs which included two fifties apart from the century, and recorded an average of 74.33.

With IPL 2018 auctions coming in, the left-handed batsman is included in the first pool of allrounders. With his current form, it is highly likely he will be the first choice for the franchises over other overseas players in the pool which include Carlos Brathwaite, James Faulkner, Marcus Stoinis and Shane Watson.

In the same category, there is another Kiwi allrounder, Colin de Grandhomme, who not only smashed the fastest maiden Test century in December against West Indies, but also smashed a 25-ball fifty to take his side to victory against Pakistan in an ODI in January on his return to the international side after his father’s demise.

He could be another player who might interest franchises over the Indian players in the same category that include Stuart Binny, Kedar Jadhav and Yusuf Pathan, who all are currently on the sidelines of the national team.

Dwayne Bravo is also expected to garner interest, but Chennai Super Kings have a Right-to-Match card with them that might make the franchises skeptical.

Ben Stokes – who was picked up by Rising Pune Supergiant – is expected to draw less interest this time.

Among the first set of marquee players, there are some big names such as England allrounder Ben Stokes who clocked Rs 14.50 crore last season. Explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell, and the “sixers king” Yuvraj Singh are also included in the list.

From the past few seasons, it has been noted that franchises look for leadership skills when going for foreign players so that they can have few “captain” figures in the squad. Maxwell’s leadership skills for Kings XI Punjab has let him down with the side failing to qualify for the knockouts since he was given the skipper’s role. Perhaps it was why Punjab decided not to retain him and David Miller, who too failed to inspire the side in Maxwell’s absence last season.

Based on this criteria, England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson could be the favourites among the marquee players and are likely to attract a bidding war among franchises. Both players, apart from being explosive batsmen in the limited-overs format, have experience of leading their respective national sides.

But for Root, it will be his first time in the IPL, while Williamson, who was part of the 2016 title winning squad with Sunrisers Hyderabad, is an experienced campaigner. He has already played 15 games in IPL and has scored 411 runs at an average of 31.62 and strike rate of 129.25. He leads the Kiwis T20I squad, which is currently the No.1 team of the format according to ICC rankings. Among the two, it is highly likely the franchises would go with the latter.

The fact that Stokes has been away from the international squad for a while, due to his on-going court case for the altercation in Bristol on a night out, could put a possible question mark on him and may see a dip in his demand this year.

Brendon McCullum could also force a bidding war in the IPL auction. (Source: PTI)

Another Kiwi batsman who will go under the hammer in this auction is Brendon McCullum who is still remembered for his innings of 158* against Royal Challengers Bangalore for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first ever IPL match. In McCullum, a franchise gets all qualities wrapped into one. He is an explosive batsman, who can open the innings and on his day, can counter any bowling opposition.

Apart from the fact that the 36-year old is a seasoned campaigner in IPL, he has also led the national team before retiring and is also an experienced wicketkeeper. He is included in the first batsman list at the auctions, which includes the likes of Faf du Plessis, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Chris Lynn and Jason Roy. While all these batsmen boast of tremendous records and will possibly trigger bidding war, McCullum, who is valued at Rs 2 crore base price could lead the pack.

Chris Lynn, who is the only other foreign player in the pool valued at the same price, has a massive question mark over him due to a shoulder injury that saw him miss out on most of the 2017 season, and hence teams could be a bit shy on spending too much on him. With du Plessis, there is a concern that CSK might use a ‘RTM’ which will push teams to strategise before bidding for him.

Jason Roy, who recently hammered 180 runs against Australia, and Aaron Finch, who smashed two consecutive centuries in the same series are other batsmen in the pool who could take the big bucks.

The fact that a team can only play four overseas players in a match forces them to strategise on the amount that should be spent. But with the form the Kiwis are in in the format, the New Zealand players are likely to see a flow of cash in this IPL auction.

