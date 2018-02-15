IPL 2018: Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell to miss opening match

Finch said that having Brad Hodge as coach at Punjab helped him make a decision. (Source: Reuters) Finch said that having Brad Hodge as coach at Punjab helped him make a decision. (Source: Reuters)

Australians Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell will be missing their opening games in the upcoming season of the IPL for Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils respectively. Finch is getting married to fiancee Amy Griffiths on April 7 and Maxwell is Master of Ceremonies for the event. Maxwell might be the only Australian teammate of Finch who is also active in the IPL and make it to the wedding. “Guys like Davey [Warner] and that, they’ve got a job to do for their franchises so I’m sure they’ll be in India,” Finch told reporters ahead of Australia’s T20I against New Zealand.

“I saw the fixture this morning – there’s no chance I’ll be missing my wedding. That’d be a bit tough leaving Amy at the altar, wouldn’t it? The second game we play is on the 13th, that’ll give me plenty of time to get over there and miss only one game luckily,” he said.

Finch said that having Brad Hodge as coach at Punjab helped him make a decision. “Having one of my good mates ‘Hodgey’ as coach … he knows about it now. I did wait a bit longer to send him the invite before the auction. It’s just a case of missing one game but hopefully playing with Kings over a three-year period, it’s not the end of the world,” he said. Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils have their opening game against each other on April 8.

