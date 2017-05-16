IPL 2017: Twitter picks its Dream XI, Virat Kohli tops the charts

Ben Stokes truly captured the imagination of fans on Twitter as the only overseas player to make the list. Ben Stokes truly captured the imagination of fans on Twitter as the only overseas player to make the list.

While the group stage of IPL 2017 is over, the chatter around it hasn’t quite stopped. Players have set the stage alight with their performances on the field, and off the field and fans have spoken for them. This has resulted in a Season 10 Twitter XI.

Based on the Twitter mentions during the league stage of the IPL, the social media account came up with its own best eleven.

Virat Kohli leads the charts followed by Gautam Gambhir. At number three is Rohit Sharma followed by Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh. At number seven is Ben Stokes and then is MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh and Umesh Yadav and Zaheer Khan

“From the action on the field to the special player Twitter emojis, cricket fans had plenty to cheer about on Twitter during this IPL season. The Twitter Dream XI is a collection of the most mentioned players during the season. India’s biggest cricket superstars make up a majority of the list with Virat Kohli topping the charts despite a disappointing season. Ben Stokes truly captured the imagination of fans on Twitter as the only overseas player to make the list. Much more to look forward to in the Playoffs,” says Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, India and South East Asia, Twitter.

