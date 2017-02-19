IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mitchell Starc part ways ahead of season

Mitchell Starc’s absence allows RCB to go for another overseas player in the IPL Auction. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Mitchell Starc’s absence allows RCB to go for another overseas player in the IPL Auction. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Australia seam bowler Mitchell Starc won’t be donning the colours of Royal Challengers when the IPL 2017 begins on April 5. Moreover, he won’t be part of the IPL Auction either that will take place on February 20 in Bengaluru. It is expected that the reason for him pulling out is to get some much needed rest after a strenuous season so far that began with a Test series against South Africa. Since then, he’s played against New Zealand in Australia, Pakistan in Australia and most recently went on Australia’s tour to New Zealand.

This means RCB will go into the auction with two slots open for overseas players – increased from the one earlier – and an inflated purse of Rs. 17.825 crore which has been increased by Rs. 5 crore with the absence of Starc in the squad.

Starc has been with the RCB since 2014 but played only two seasons. He missed the 2016 season as he was recovering from a foot fracture. In the 2014 season, he took 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.49. Next season, he bagged 20 wickets with a better economy in comparison (6.76).

Updated Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Virat Kohli (capt), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), AB De Villiers, Shane Watson, Kedhar Jadhav, Stuart Binny, Yuzvendra Chahal, Iqbal Abdulla, S Aravind, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sarfaraz Khan, Samuel Badree, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi

