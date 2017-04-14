IPL 2017 Results: Full results, teams and more

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League is off to one of the most thrilling start. The eight teams are eyeing to win the Indian Premier Legaue trophy. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad opened the tournament with a win over last year’s runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore. We bring you the latest results of the matches that are being held in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League
April 5, Wednesday, 8 PM – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 35 runs
April 6, Thursday, 8 PM – Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets
April 7, Friday, 8 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets
April 8, Saturday, 4 PM – Kings XI Punjab beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 6 wickets
April 8, Saturday, 8 PM – Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs
April 9, Sunday, 4 PM – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 9 wickets
April 9, Sunday, 8 PM – Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets
April 10, Monday, 8 PM – Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets
April 11, Tuesday, 8 PM – Delhi Daredevils beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs
April 12, Wednesday, 8 PM – Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets
April 13, Thursday, 8 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
April 14, Friday, 4 PM – Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
