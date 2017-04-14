IPL 2017 Results: Full results, teams and more

Latest News

Indian Premier league 2017 fixtures, IPL 2017 fixtures, match news, results, times, schedules and much more. 

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League is off to one of the most thrilling start. The eight teams are eyeing to win the Indian Premier Legaue trophy. Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad opened the tournament with a win over last year’s runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore. We bring you the latest results of the matches that are being held in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League

April 5, Wednesday, 8 PM – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 35 runs

April 6, Thursday, 8 PM – Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

April 7, Friday, 8 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets

April 8, Saturday, 4 PM – Kings XI Punjab beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 6 wickets

April 8, Saturday, 8 PM – Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs

April 9, Sunday, 4 PM  – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Lions by 9 wickets

April 9, Sunday, 8 PM – Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets

April 10, Monday, 8 PM – Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets

April 11, Tuesday, 8 PM – Delhi Daredevils beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs

April 12, Wednesday,  8 PM – Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets

April 13, Thursday, 8 PM – Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets

April 14, Friday, 4 PM – Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TODAY

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai