IPL 2017 Player Auction: Who is Tymal Mills, England’s second millionaire of the day

RCB ended their association with Mitchell Starc and purchased Tymal Mills. (Source: File) RCB ended their association with Mitchell Starc and purchased Tymal Mills. (Source: File)

England pacer Tymal Mills was another exciting prospect who was expected to rake in a lot of money at the IPL auctions this year. As the bidding war began for the England pacer he did prove to be a hot commodity. Punjab, Mumbai, Delhi all tried to battle it out for him. Even KKR joined into the fray as his price soared past 10 crores. However, ultimately it was the Royal Challengers Bangalore who secured his services for a whopping Rs 12 crores.

After RCB ended their association with pace spearhead Mitchell Starc just one day before the auction, it seemed like the Bengaluru franchise would go hammer and tongs for Mills. And that is exactly what happened. RCB had suffered a lot of woes in their bowling department, and this was one of the main reason’s why the IPL trophy has eluded them till now. Without Starc, they did not have any foreign pace bowler to lead the attack and Mills now seems like a perfect fit. Mills is one of the most explosive English fast bowlers today and his ability to bowl at an average speed of 145 kmph is something which will be a bonus for RCB.

His statistics are quite praiseworthy as well. Mills’ economy rate of 7.28 towards the end of the innings is the second-best behind Mustafizur Rahman. His career economy rate is 7.47 and his strike rate is 17.7 With a base price of Rs 50 lakh it was expected too shoot up. But whether paying 12 crores will reap its benefits, only time will tell.

